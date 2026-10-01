Dramatic finish: Japan defeats Ecuador in penalty shootout

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Dramatic finish: Japan defeats Ecuador in penalty shootout

As part of international friendly matches, one of Asia's leading teams, the Japan national team, faced off against Ecuador, a fierce and physically strong representative of South America. Although both sides created dangerous chances over the course of 90 minutes, the goalposts remained untouched in regulation time.

The fate of the match was decided by the football lottery — a penalty shootout, where luck was on the side of the "Blue Samurai".

Tactical battle and coaches' tests

The match was played at a high tempo and without compromise. While the teams acted cautiously in the first half, the coaching staff made extensive rotations in the second half:

  • Japan's renewal: Right at halftime, the coaches refreshed the attacking line, bringing on main striker Ayase Ueda in place of Kaina Tanimura. In the 68th minute of the second half, the main stars — Takefusa Kubo, Ritsu Doan, and Yuito Suzuki — completed their play, making way for the experienced Daichi Kamada, Junya Ito, and Yunnosuke Suzuki.

  • Ecuador's counter-moves: In the Latin American team, Felix Torres was brought on at the start of the second half in place of Alan Franco. Later, players such as Kenny Arroyo, Pedro Vite, Jordy Alcivar, Nilson Angulo, and John Yeboah were substituted in, as the team pushed forward with fresh energy.

Japan's composure in the penalty shootout

After regulation time ended in a scoreless 0:0 draw, the teams resorted to an 11-meter penalty shootout to determine the winner.

In a battle of nerves, the Japanese players showed great composure, winning 5:4 and securing victory over a prestigious opponent. Goalkeeper Zion Suzuki's reliable performance and the accuracy of the shots gave the Asians an important psychological advantage.

Friendly match details:

  • Japan — Ecuador 0:0 (on penalties — 5:4)

Japan lineup: Zion Suzuki, Ayumu Seko, Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito, Ritsu Doan (Yunnosuke Suzuki, 68), Kaisu Sano (Kento Shiogai, 86), Ao Tanaka (Daizen Maeda, 79), Keito Nakamura (Yuki Soma, 79), Takefusa Kubo (Daichi Kamada, 68), Yuito Suzuki (Junya Ito, 68), Kaina Tanimura (Ayase Ueda, 46).

Ecuador lineup: Hernan Galindez, Jackson Porozo, Willian Pacho, Alan Franco (Felix Torres, 46), Pervis Estupinan, Kenny Arroyo (Denil Castillo, 67), Pedro Vite (Prysco Caicedo, 85), Jordy Alcivar (Juan Angulo, 67), Nilson Angulo (Alan Minda, 86), John Mercado (Anthony Valencia, 79), John Yeboah (Jeremy Sarmiento, 67).

This test match was a great opportunity for the head coaches of both national teams to thoroughly review squad depth and player condition ahead of upcoming official international tournaments and qualifying matches.

JapanEcuadorPenaltyZion Suzuki
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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