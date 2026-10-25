A newborn baby born with mustache-like hair on their face in Ecuador is catching everyone's attention!

·95·World
A newborn baby born with mustache-like hair on their face in Ecuador is catching everyone's attention!

In Ecuador, a video showing a newborn baby with black, mustache-like hair on its face has sparked widespread discussions on social media. The footage, which spread in October 2026, caught the attention of numerous users.

In medicine, the presence of fine hair on the bodies of newborns is considered normal. They are called lanugo and appear during fetal development. Such hair often disappears gradually before birth or in the first weeks following it.

In some cases, the hair on a baby's body or face may be more abundant than usual. The reasons for this vary, and a medical examination is required to draw a definitive conclusion. Therefore, it is impossible to determine what caused the appearance of hair on the child's face in the video based solely on the existing footage.

For this reason, the situation captured in the video can be assessed as an unusual image, but there is no basis to interpret its causes as confirmed medical facts.

EcuadorLanugoMedicine
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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