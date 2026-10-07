In Japan, a $14,000 grand prize is awarded in a sleep deprivation competition

Another unusual and interesting event has been organized in the Land of the Rising Sun, known for its relentless work schedules and diligence. An official sleep competition was held in Japan among people suffering from chronic sleep deprivation and fatigue. According to local media reports, the participants "fought" not just for rest, but also for a large cash prize.

Through this competition, the event organizers aimed to draw attention to "karoshi" (death from overwork and sleep deprivation), one of society's most painful problems, and to promote full recovery and relaxation.

Competition conditions: 1.5-hour test and special sensors

Although the contest process seemed simple, a high-tech medical approach was used to determine the winners:

Set time: Each participant was given exactly 1.5 hours (90 minutes) to fall asleep and relax;

Smart monitoring: Special sensors and devices were attached to the participants' bodies. These technologies accurately recorded how quickly a person fell asleep (sleep onset time), as well as the depth and stability of their sleep phases;

Strict criteria: Participants who entered the deep sleep phase the fastest and whose brains switched completely to relaxation mode received the highest scores.

$14,000 prize and gifts for strange poses

The financial fund of the championship was also substantial, with winners being awarded as follows:

Grand prize — 2 million yen: The participant who slept the most flawlessly and with the highest quality won a main cash prize of over 2 million yen (nearly $14,000 USD );

Creative categories: To boost the mood of the audience and participants, the organizers also presented additional incentive prizes — in particular, special gifts were distributed to participants who fell asleep in the strangest, funniest, and most unexpected poses on the bed.

This unusual competition held in Japan has sparked heated discussions on social networks and is generating immense interest among many people around the world as a "dream job and competition."