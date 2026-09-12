90-minute sleep competition to be held in Japan

An unusual competition will be held in Tokyo, Japan, where participants are required to sleep as soundly as possible for 90 minutes.

The competition is being organized by the Japanese mattress company Koala. The event is scheduled to take place on October 5 at the Share Green Minami Aoyama complex in Tokyo's Minato district.

During the competition, three 90-minute "races" will be held. Approximately 20 participants will take part in each stage. If the number of applicants is high, participants will be selected by lottery.

The participants' sleep process will be evaluated using special monitoring devices to determine who achieves the best result.

The grand prize of the competition is 2.22 million yen, which is approximately 14 thousand dollars.

So, there is no need to run or test your strength in this competition. All that is required of the participants is to get a good sleep.