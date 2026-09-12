90-minute sleep competition to be held in Japan

·72·World
90-minute sleep competition to be held in Japan

An unusual competition will be held in Tokyo, Japan, where participants are required to sleep as soundly as possible for 90 minutes.

The competition is being organized by the Japanese mattress company Koala. The event is scheduled to take place on October 5 at the Share Green Minami Aoyama complex in Tokyo's Minato district.

During the competition, three 90-minute "races" will be held. Approximately 20 participants will take part in each stage. If the number of applicants is high, participants will be selected by lottery.

The participants' sleep process will be evaluated using special monitoring devices to determine who achieves the best result.

The grand prize of the competition is 2.22 million yen, which is approximately 14 thousand dollars.

So, there is no need to run or test your strength in this competition. All that is required of the participants is to get a good sleep.

Koala mattress companyShare Green Minami AoyamaTokyo Minato districtSleep competition
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Lady Gaga becomes a mother for the first time: Details of the secret birth that shocked the world...Lady Gaga becomes a mother for the first time: Details of the secret birth that shocked the world...Today, 16:55AI is destroying science: 25 of the world's top mathematicians sound the alarmAI is destroying science: 25 of the world's top mathematicians sound the alarmToday, 16:09Girl who showed her passport in a video falls into a trap set by scammersGirl who showed her passport in a video falls into a trap set by scammersToday, 15:375-year-old child rescued by drone in Minnesota5-year-old child rescued by drone in MinnesotaToday, 14:4468-year-old climber dies on mountain: body recovered68-year-old climber dies on mountain: body recoveredToday, 12:34Fake nurse defrauds 900 clients, pockets millionsFake nurse defrauds 900 clients, pockets millionsToday, 12:00
AnnouncementsPartnership
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars
Does the Doomsday Fish Really Exist? Scientists Answer
Does the Doomsday Fish Really Exist? Scientists Answer
Indian Record Holder Whose Face Is More Than 95 Percent Covered in Hair
Indian Record Holder Whose Face Is More Than 95 Percent Covered in Hair