Traditional Uzbek ayvans gifted by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan to US leader Donald Trump have been officially installed in the famous and historic West Potomac Park in Washington, D.C. This was announced by Furqat Sidiqov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to the USA.

Solemn opening ceremony and national symbols

The event held in the US capital was attended by representatives of both countries, the diplomatic corps, and the local public. As seen in the video, the opening ceremony was held under the national flags of our countries — Uzbekistan and the USA — in a high-spirited atmosphere.

These ayvans, which are unique examples of Uzbek national craftsmanship, are distinguished by their elegant carved patterns, national architectural elements, and high-quality woodwork. They will allow visitors to Washington and city residents to enjoy the rich cultural heritage and art of the Uzbek people.

Project aspects Details Donor President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev Recipient Donald Trump (US side) Installation location Washington, D.C., historic West Potomac Park area Significance A symbol of strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties between Uzbekistan and the USA

International cooperation and cultural diplomacy

Such projects play an important role in strengthening friendly relations between countries. The installation of national ayvans in a historic park in the main city of the USA is clear proof that Uzbek national art is being recognized and widely promoted on a global scale.

In your opinion, how much does promoting our country's rich cultural heritage in foreign states in such ways help to strengthen international relations? Leave your thoughts in the comments!