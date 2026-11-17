International friendly matches between national teams continue as part of the FIFA window. A number of interesting results were recorded in the latest matches: while Paraguay defeated Japan, Russia beat Venezuela on home soil with a two-goal margin. Jordan overcame Australia, and South Korea secured a narrow victory on Qatari soil.

Paraguay punishes Japan with two goals

One of the notable matches of the day took place between the national teams of Japan and Paraguay. In this encounter, the South Americans won 2-1.

The Paraguayans started the match very actively. Before the second minute was even over, Caceres found the back of the net to put his team ahead. In the 40th minute of the first half, Gomez scored another goal to solidify the lead.

The Japanese national team put all their effort into avoiding defeat. In the 85th minute, Fukuda narrowed the gap. However, the hosts were unable to score another goal in the remaining time.

Japan — Paraguay — 1:2

Goals: Fukuda (85) — Caceres (2), Gomez (40).

Russia leaves no chance for Venezuela

The Russian national team hosted Venezuela in Krasnodar. The match ended with a 2-0 victory for the hosts.

In the first half, the teams failed to break through each other's defenses. But after the break, the Russian national team increased its attacking activity.

In the 59th minute, Aleksey Miranchuk opened the scoring. 16 minutes later, he found the back of the net once again to complete his brace. Thus, the Russian national team secured a confident victory on home turf.

Russia — Venezuela — 2:0

Goals: Aleksey Miranchuk (59, 75).

The starting lineup for the Russian national team in the match: Safonov, Vakhaniya, Danilov, Malyokhin, Langovich, Batrakov, Mironov, Miranchuk, Dmitriy Glebov, Konstantin Glebov, and Komlichenko.

Jordan defeats Australia

Another notable result was recorded in the match between the national teams of Jordan and Australia. The Jordanians defeated their opponent 2-0.

In the 34th minute of the match, Mousa Al-Tamari opened the scoring. The Australian national team tried to change the situation during the game but could not break through the Jordanian defense.

In stoppage time, in the 90+3rd minute, Olwan scored the second goal to seal Jordan's victory.

Jordan — Australia — 2:0

Goals: Al-Tamari (34), Olwan (90+3).

South Korea wins in Qatar

In the Qatar vs. South Korea match held in Doha, the visitors won by a narrow margin.

The only goal of the match was scored in the 43rd minute of the first half. Se Hun found the back of the net to bring victory to South Korea.

Although the Qatari national team tried to equalize in the second half, South Korea maintained its lead.

Qatar — South Korea — 0:1

Goal: Se Hun (43).

Results of the FIFA window

Match Score Japan — Paraguay 1:2 Russia — Venezuela 2:0 Jordan — Australia 2:0 Qatar — South Korea 0:1

Thus, the latest friendly matches were memorable for several interesting results. In particular, Japan's defeat to Paraguay and Jordan's victory over Australia were the highlights of the day. Russia, meanwhile, confidently overcame Venezuela's resistance thanks to Miranchuk's brace.