Inmate who survived execution in the US regains consciousness and speaks

In the US state of Tennessee, Christa Pike, who was sentenced to death, regained consciousness and began speaking after a failed execution attempt. Her lawyers announced this.

50-year-old Pike was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on September 30. Despite being administered two doses of the drug, the execution failed, and the inmate was rushed to the hospital.

Pike is currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital. According to her lawyers' latest update, she is conscious and able to speak, though it remains unknown how long her full recovery will take.

This incident has raised serious questions regarding the practice of capital punishment in the US. Experts assess Pike's condition as unprecedented in terms of an inmate surviving after being administered a lethal injection.

Following the incident, Tennessee Governor Bill Li suspended other executions scheduled in the state until the end of 2026 and ordered an independent investigation into the event. Additionally, Frank Strada, the head of the Tennessee Department of Correction, announced his resignation.

Christa Pike was found guilty of murdering her 19-year-old fellow student in 1995 and was sentenced to death. Her lawyers have filed various appeals over many years to have her sentence reviewed.

At present, the question of whether Pike will be executed again in the future remains open. Her lawyers are demanding the preservation of evidence and a review of the case regarding the incident.