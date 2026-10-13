In Guatemala, a 15-year-old girl regains consciousness during her own funeral ceremony (video)

An extraordinary event that shocked and terrified funeral attendees occurred in the Central American country of Guatemala. While family members and relatives had gathered for the funeral of a 15-year-old teenager, the "deceased" suddenly showed signs of life inside the coffin and regained consciousness.

Those gathered at the ceremony, in a state of shock, lifted the girl out of the coffin, and these astonishing moments were captured on video by witnesses and spread widely on social networks.

A terrible mistake: The death was not medically confirmed

As it turned out, this situation was caused by a hasty decision made without doctors' conclusions:

The father's mistake: Believing the girl was dead after independently failing to detect vital signs such as breathing or a pulse;

Burial without medical examination: The girl's actual death was not officially confirmed by qualified doctors or emergency medical personnel;

Hasty funeral: Family members prepared for traditional funeral rites without conducting a medical examination and placed the girl in the coffin.

Moments of shock and rescue at the ceremony

The circulated video footage clearly shows how the events unfolded:

Relatives, upon seeing the girl move inside the coffin and regain consciousness, were initially panicked, and then rushed to rescue her amid tears and joy;

Men carefully pulled the girl out of the coffin and carried her away while embracing her;

Afterwards, first aid was administered to the teenage girl, who had not fully lost consciousness, and she was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Experts note that such incidents often occur in severe clinical conditions where vital signs drop to a minimum, such as deep coma, lethargic sleep, or catalepsy, and remind that a person's death must be officially confirmed only through special medical examinations.