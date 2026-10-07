One of the most important and large-scale events in recent years has taken place in military cooperation between the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and Ukraine. For the first time in the last eight years, a high-ranking delegation of the NATO Military Committee has arrived in Kyiv on an official visit. According to reports by Ukrainian media outlets, this visit was carried out at the personal invitation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mikhail Drapaty.

The most notable aspect of the visit is that official military representatives of all 32 NATO member states visited Kyiv simultaneously.

Main objectives of the visit: Consultations and combat experience

Experts and military analysts assess the simultaneous gathering of representatives from 32 countries through various geopolitical and tactical factors:

Studying Ukraine's combat experience: According to analysts, one of the key tasks of the visit program is to closely study the real combat experience of the Ukrainian army in modern frontline conditions and to increase the preparedness of NATO member states' armies for future threats;

Consultation and strategic planning: According to military commentators, including retired Colonel Mikhail Khodarenok, committee representatives may provide consultative and advisory services to Ukrainian military commanders on the future conduct of armed struggle.

The issue of weaponry: Authority of the Military Committee and national governments

Although the Military Committee does not have the direct authority to sign contracts for weapons supplies, this topic remains at the center of the dialogue:

Assessing needs: Military experts explain that weapons supply is a subject of interstate political relations. However, representatives of the Military Committee will discuss general technical needs regarding exactly what types of weapons Ukraine needs at the front, in what quantities, and within what timeframes;

Relaying information to capitals: Delegation members are expected to hear the latest position and requests of the Ukrainian side firsthand and convey relevant recommendations to their national governments and defense ministries.

Reaction of international experts

Military analysts draw attention to the fact that this visit coincides with a period of heavy airstrikes and escalation. On the one hand, this is a strong symbolic gesture demonstrating the Alliance's political and military solidarity in supporting Kyiv; on the other hand, it signifies the emergence of a need to strengthen coordination within the Western military elite regarding the situation at the front.

This full-composition mission of the NATO Military Committee is expected to determine the scale of military assistance to be provided to Ukraine in the coming months and new steps in defense strategy.