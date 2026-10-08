61-year-old grandmother breaks world record by holding the "plank" for 5 hours (video)

Canadian athlete Donna Jean Wilde once again proved to the entire world that human capabilities know no bounds. Turning 61, a mother of 5 and a grandmother of 12, she held one of the most demanding static exercises, the "plank", for a full 5 hours, setting another astounding world record.

With this achievement, the athlete not only broke her own previous record, but also pushed the women's record to a new high, amazing social media and the sports community.

Iron will and record figures

This historic achievement by Donna Jean Wilde was officially recorded before the eyes of hundreds of spectators and judges:

Nearly 5 hours of continuous endurance: The athlete successfully completed the countdown to the 5-hour mark with perfect technique, resting on her elbows;

Breaking her own record: Donna had previously held the women's world record for the plank, and this time she further improved her result;

Unmatched in push-ups too: She is a leader not only in static but also in dynamic exercises — the athlete is also a world record holder for push-ups in one hour, achieving an incredible 1,575 times in 60 minutes.

The key to success — tremendous family support

Behind our heroine's exceptional physical stamina lies the sincere encouragement of her large and close-knit family:

Grandchildren in the stands: Donna's 5 children and 12 grandchildren stood in the stands through all the challenging moments, constantly supporting her and instilling a spirit of victory;

An example for the younger generation: According to the athlete, her goal is to practically demonstrate to the youth that a healthy lifestyle, daily routine, and willpower help conquer high peaks at any age.

This feat by Donna Jean Wilde once again clearly demonstrated that the potential of the human body is defined not by the age on a passport, but by hard work and determination.