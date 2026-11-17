A tragedy that occurred at a gym in Indonesia is being widely discussed on social media again, nearly two years later. A 22-year-old girl lost her balance while exercising on a treadmill and fell out of a third-floor window. The girl, who sustained severe injuries, passed away at the hospital.

Most tragically, according to preliminary information, one of the factors leading to the tragedy was the dangerous placement of the treadmill. The treadmill was positioned very close to an open window, and there were no protective barriers.

How did the tragedy happen?

The incident took place on June 18, 2024, at the K-Gym sports center located in the city of Pontianak, West Kalimantan province, Indonesia.

According to reports, 22-year-old Fathiya Nur Eka Rahma had been exercising on the treadmill for about 30 minutes. She then slowed down the speed and intended to wipe her face with a towel.

It was at that moment that the girl lost her balance. The moving treadmill belt threw her backward, and she fell toward the window. As a result, she fell out of the open third-floor window.

The treadmill was placed too close to the window

The details of the incident draw particular attention to the layout of the equipment in the gym.

It is reported that the back of the treadmill was facing the window. The distance between the treadmill and the window was approximately 60 centimeters. The window was left open, and there were no protective barriers in front of it to prevent people from falling out.

For this reason, a simple loss of balance during a routine workout turned into a grave tragedy.

The girl died in the hospital, and a case was opened against the gym owner

As a result of the fall, Fathiya suffered severe head injuries. Despite being rushed to the hospital, doctors were unable to save her life.

Following the incident, the police inspected the safety conditions at the gym. Based on the investigation results, a criminal case was initiated against the gym owner for negligence and failure to comply with safety requirements.

This event has brought the issue of safety in gyms back to the agenda

This tragedy has returned to the center of discussion due to a video circulating on social media. However, it is important to note that the video does not reflect a new incident that just happened, but rather the event from June 2024.

The tragedy that befell Fathiya shows that it is necessary to pay serious attention not only to the modernity of gym equipment or training conditions but also to how the equipment is positioned.

A treadmill is generally considered safe equipment. But if there is an open window behind it and no protective barriers are installed, even a simple loss of balance can pose a threat to human life.

Exercising is beneficial for health. But if safety requirements at the training facility are not met, even the simplest exercise can turn into an unexpected tragedy.