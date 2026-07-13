A boy who couldn't hold back his tears captured hearts

·97·World
A boy who couldn't hold back his tears captured hearts

An amateur plank competition in Moscow is being widely discussed on social media, not just for its winners, but for its emotionally charged moments.

In the competition, 8-year-old Mila Medvedeva achieved the best result among women by holding the plank position for 33 minutes, securing victory. Her endurance was applauded by the audience.

However, after the competition, internet users' attention shifted not to the winner, but to a young boy who managed to hold the plank for 20 minutes and could not hold back his tears at the end of the exercise. The video of the incident quickly garnered millions of views.

While some social media users admired the boy's resilience and patience, sending him words of encouragement, others pointed out that the achievement of the competition winner, Mila Medvedeva, was overshadowed by these discussions. Thus, the emotional moments of the competition gained more attention than the results themselves.

MoscowPlank CompetitionMila MedvedevaViral VideoEmotional Moments
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