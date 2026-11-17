Qorasuv in Tashkent canal, a Nile crocodile was found. Specialists safely captured it and handed it over to the capital's zoo for rehabilitation. Currently, the circumstances of how the crocodile ended up in the canal are being investigated.

At the same time, in accordance with the Cabinet of Ministers' decision, individuals are prohibited from keeping wild animals. This ban also applies to all species of crocodiles. They cannot be kept in semi-free conditions, in artificially created habitats, or in captivity.