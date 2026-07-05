Brothers Who Fought for 17 Years for Their Mother Win in Court

Three Scottish brothers — Michael, Robert and David Porter — fought for 17 years to bring the killer of their mother Jean Hanlon to justice. Despite years of court proceedings, repeatedly closed investigations and despair, they finally achieved justice.

It all began in 2009 with a phone call from Interpol. Officials informed the family that Jean Hanlon had gone missing on the island of Crete. The 53-year-old woman was supposed to look after a local child, but when she failed to show up for work, concerns grew.

Shortly afterwards, her body was found in the water. Greek authorities initially classified the incident as an accident. But her children were convinced that the injuries on their mother, especially the severe blow marks to the back of her head, were no coincidence. They demanded a second forensic examination, which revealed signs of a struggle on the woman's body.

From then on, the brothers began a long fight for justice. In the following years, the case was closed and reopened four times. Two people were even wrongly suspected, but no concrete result was achieved.

At the end of 2023, the family hired private investigator Haris Varamon. He carefully studied Jean Hanlon's personal diary. In it, the woman had written about ending a relationship with a man she had briefly dated in early 2009.

According to investigators, the suspect could not accept the breakup and believed Jean was involved with another man. New witnesses and previous testimonies were re-analyzed, and enough evidence was gathered to bring charges to court.

After 17 years, the three brothers returned to Crete to testify in court against the man accused of killing their mother. During the trial, a forensic expert stated that Jean Hanlon may have still been alive after suffering a severe blow to the head and was likely thrown into the water afterwards.

As a result, the judges and jury found the suspect unanimously guilty of murder after approximately three hours of deliberation. However, his mental illness was taken into account and his responsibility was partially mitigated.

The guilty party was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment. However, under Greek law, he will not be sent to prison until the appeal is reviewed.

After the verdict was announced, Michael Porter said: "We fought very hard for this day. Finally, my mother's voice has been heard," he said.

His brother Robert said: "I am grateful that strangers listened to the truth about my mother and made the right decision. This is a true victory," he emphasized.

The family's lawyer, Apostolos Xiritakis, also said that this case was the longest-running process of his career and that justice had prevailed after a 17-year struggle. However, noting that the appeal process still lies ahead, he also emphasized that the fight is not yet fully over.