Mobile homes that transform from a regular trailer into a house are on sale in Turkey

·37·World
Mobile homes that transform from a regular trailer into a house are on sale in Turkey

In Turkey, Mini House Caravans have gone on sale, which look like ordinary trailers from the outside, but expand upon reaching their destination to turn into a small home.

When folded, the 4×2.1 meter trailer opens up using a special mechanism to provide a living space of approximately 20 square meters. It features a separate bedroom, a relaxation area, a kitchen, and a bathroom. The kitchen is also equipped with a 90-liter refrigerator.

Such homes attract attention with their compactness and mobility. They can be transported from one place to another as a trailer, and once at the destination, expanded and used for living.

According to reports, the starting price of the model is 890 thousand Turkish liras. However, VAT and delivery costs are not included in this price.

Tabiat qo‘ynida ikki kishi quyosh panelli kemping tirkamasi yonida dam olmoqda.
Mini House CaravanTurkeymobile homestrailers
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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