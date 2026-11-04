“A once-in-a-1000-year disaster”: Florida flooded, cars being swept away (video)

·124·World
“A once-in-a-1000-year disaster”: Florida flooded, cars being swept away (video)

On the day of the decisive midterm elections for the US Congress, the eastern coast of Florida was hit by unprecedented, devastating floods. Due to the natural disaster, at least 19 polling stations across eight counties were relocated to emergency safe zones.

Political observers estimate that the paralysis of infrastructure on Election Day could have a direct negative impact on the turnout of the Republican Party's electorate, who prefer to vote in person, potentially altering the final results.

“A once-in-a-1000-year rainfall”: The scale of the disaster

The National Weather Service (NWS) described the event as a “1-in-1000-year extreme rainfall” and declared a state of emergency for flooding in the cities of Palm Bay, West Melbourne, and Grant-Valkaria:

  • Record-breaking rainfall: Some areas received around 500–600 mm (20–25 inches) of rain in just 36 hours. The highest level was recorded in the Grant-Valkaria area, where rainfall reached nearly 627 mm (24.69 inches);

  • Casualties and boat evacuations: According to official data, at least two people have died as a result of the sudden rise in water levels. Hundreds of residents and drivers trapped by the water on roads were moved to safety using high-clearance special vehicles and rescue boats;

  • Cities paralyzed: Many major highways are completely submerged, schools have been closed, and public transport services have been suspended.

Governor's decree and serious threat to the election process

State leadership has implemented urgent measures in response to the scale of the disaster:

  • Emergency decree from Ron DeSantis: The Governor of Florida has officially declared a state of emergency in the counties hardest hit by the floods — Brevard, Indian River, Martin, St. Lucie, and other areas;

  • Voters unable to reach polling stations: In at least seven counties, many citizens are being deprived of the opportunity to participate in the election due to the relocation of polling stations and road closures, which is putting the political balance on the agenda at risk.

Scientists' explanation: Why was the “Space Coast” targeted?

Meteorologists explain the cause of the disaster as a rare atmospheric phenomenon: a low-pressure cyclone that formed over the Gulf of Mexico brought a massive flow of tropical moisture from the Atlantic Ocean. The cloud front remained almost stationary over the “Space Coast,” dumping an unprecedented amount of water on a single area in just a few dozen hours.

FloridaUS electionsRon DeSantisnatural disaster
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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