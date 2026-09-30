Rising prices in the Japanese smartphone market are boosting the secondary market

In recent years, the sharp rise in the price of new smartphones, particularly flagship devices, in Japan has fundamentally changed consumer buying habits. According to data from Kyodo News, the price of new-generation devices is becoming a significant burden relative to household income. This situation is forcing the Japanese to extend the usage period of their gadgets and turn to the secondary market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

Specifically, in official retail, Apple's base iPhone 18 Pro model is sold for 219,800 yen. For comparison, the price of the iPhone 13 Pro, introduced five years ago, was nearly 1.8 times lower. Experts point to the rising cost of modern memory modules as the primary reason for such price increases.

New consumer strategy

Against the backdrop of rising prices, buyer preferences have also shifted. A portion of the population prefers to use their existing smartphones for as long as possible rather than replacing them. The other segment is focusing on offers in the secondary market instead of buying new devices.

According to data from Mercari, one of the country's largest marketplaces, interest in used iPhone models spikes every time a new generation of smartphones is released. For example, the number of previous-generation models listed for sale in October 2025 increased nearly fivefold compared to September. This indicates an activation of the secondary market.

Record market indicators

According to forecasts by the MM Research Institute, the used smartphone market in Japan has maintained an upward trend for several consecutive years. Specifically, in the 2025 fiscal year, about 3.6 million used smartphones are expected to be sold in the country. This marks a record result for the seventh consecutive time.

Experts predict that this segment will continue to develop rapidly in the near future. According to estimates, the size of the secondary smartphone market in the country could reach 5 million units by the 2029 fiscal year.

MM Research Institute analysts explain the situation not only by the rise in nominal prices but also by their ratio to household income. Their calculations show that the relative financial burden of purchasing a new smartphone for a Japanese consumer is approximately three times higher than that for an American buyer.