Apple's first foldable iPhone to hit the market

According to Counterpoint Research, the global foldable smartphone market is set to reach a major milestone by 2026, with total shipments exceeding 100 million units. This figure comes seven years after the first commercial foldable device was introduced in 2019. New estimates also include projected sales volumes for Apple's first gadget of this type. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

According to forecasts by Counterpoint Research lead analyst Jene Park, the first foldable smartphone, expected to be named iPhone Duo, could sell nearly 6 million units in its first year on the market. Although this figure is lower than the standard iPhone lineup and represents a niche segment, it is considered a significant result for the company.

Pricing policy and market share

According to expert analysis, the iPhone Duo is expected to go on sale in October with a starting price of around $2,000. If Apple can indeed sell 6 million units, its share of the global foldable smartphone market will immediately reach 25 percent. For comparison, Samsung is expected to end the year with a 38 percent share, while Huawei is projected to hold 22 percent.

Nevertheless, the final results will depend not only on consumer demand but also on how quickly Apple can expand its production capacity for new types of devices. According to IDC data, foldable smartphones will account for less than 3 percent of the total mobile market in 2026, and this share is not expected to change significantly in 2027.

Technical specifications and prospects

According to the information received, the new device will feature an inward-folding design. When unfolded, the smartphone will have a 7.6-inch screen, while in its folded state, it will function with a 5.4-inch external display. Both screens are expected to maintain the same aspect ratio. Additionally, the model is expected to abandon the physical SIM card slot in favor of full support for dual eSIM technology.

Market analysts note that initial demand will be driven primarily by existing users of the Apple ecosystem. However, the long-term impact of this model on the foldable smartphone market remains uncertain. Although the product's market entry is delayed compared to other competitors, its potential to claim a high market share is generating significant interest in the tech world.