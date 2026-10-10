The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone

·70·World
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone

Two babies born on January 1st in Ithaca, New York, USA, became the center of attention due to their birth weights. Born just hours apart at the Cayuga Medical Center, the infants stood out for their drastically different weights.

One of them weighed 5.9 kilograms, which is rare for newborns. The second baby was born weighing only 1.8 kilograms.

Typically, newborns weigh around 3–3.5 kilograms. The difference between these two infants reached nearly 4.1 kilograms.

In medicine, a baby born weighing 5.9 kilograms may be classified as macrosomia, meaning significantly larger than average. A weight of 1.8 kilograms indicates a low birth weight. Such differences can be linked to factors like pregnancy duration, maternal health, and genetic traits.

Thus, two babies born on the same day at the same medical center differed sharply in their birth weight. One entered the world significantly larger than average, while the other was much smaller.

NewbornsBirth WeightIthacaCayuga Medical CenterHealth
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Complex surgery performed on unborn babyComplex surgery performed on unborn baby7 October 20:19Fate of two-headed lizard surprises everyoneFate of two-headed lizard surprises everyone4 September 18:41Newborn baby girl found stabbed 15 timesNewborn baby girl found stabbed 15 times3 October 13:26An Apple-Sized Tumor Removed from the Leg of an 8-Day-Old BabyAn Apple-Sized Tumor Removed from the Leg of an 8-Day-Old Baby13 August 17:3214 babies die in hospital fire in Pakistan14 babies die in hospital fire in Pakistan26 August 13:50Unexpected truth revealed in Karachi missing baby caseUnexpected truth revealed in Karachi missing baby case3 September 14:20
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child