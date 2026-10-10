The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone

Two babies born on January 1st in Ithaca, New York, USA, became the center of attention due to their birth weights. Born just hours apart at the Cayuga Medical Center, the infants stood out for their drastically different weights.

One of them weighed 5.9 kilograms, which is rare for newborns. The second baby was born weighing only 1.8 kilograms.

Typically, newborns weigh around 3–3.5 kilograms. The difference between these two infants reached nearly 4.1 kilograms.

In medicine, a baby born weighing 5.9 kilograms may be classified as macrosomia, meaning significantly larger than average. A weight of 1.8 kilograms indicates a low birth weight. Such differences can be linked to factors like pregnancy duration, maternal health, and genetic traits.

Thus, two babies born on the same day at the same medical center differed sharply in their birth weight. One entered the world significantly larger than average, while the other was much smaller.