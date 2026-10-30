24-year-old man in England kills baby for crying

In the English county of Kent, a 24-year-old man has been found guilty by a court of brutally abusing his girlfriend's three-month-old child, leading to the infant's death. He inflicted severe injuries on the baby because the child would not stop crying. This was reported by the Daily Mail.

According to court documents, the incident occurred on July 15, 2022. Tayla Wombwell was looking after his girlfriend Shannon Hodges' 12-week-old son while she was sleeping. He was not the child's biological father.

Around 05:30 in the morning, the baby's mother noticed his condition had deteriorated and called an ambulance. The child had turned pale and was unresponsive. A swelling had also appeared on his head.

Doctors determined that the baby had a fractured skull and severe brain damage. He was initially taken to a hospital in Margate and later transferred to a medical facility in London due to his critical condition. However, despite the doctors' efforts, the baby passed away that afternoon.

The man attempted to cover up the incident

During the investigation, it was revealed that Wombwell had provided conflicting accounts of the incident to the police. He claimed that when he woke up in the morning, he saw a small swelling on the child's head, gave him medicine, and put him back to sleep. Later, he said he heard the baby crying loudly and noticed the back of his head was swollen.

However, digital forensics and medical evidence showed that his statements were inconsistent with the truth. Experts determined that the baby had sustained severe injuries shortly before the ambulance was called. It was also noted that the child may have been injured previously due to violent shaking.

It was revealed in court that the baby had been taken to the hospital several times in the final weeks of his life. He had been vomiting frequently, appeared lethargic, and cried more than usual. Doctors stated that these symptoms are characteristic of shaken baby syndrome.

According to the forensic medical examination, bleeding in the child's brain had occurred as early as five weeks before his death, suggesting he had been subjected to abuse previously.

It was also revealed that the child had been under the supervision of social services after his biological father expressed concerns about his safety.

Court finds the man guilty of two crimes

During the trial, 24-year-old Tayla Wombwell pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm. However, on October 29, a jury found him guilty of both crimes.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Marshall of the Kent Police investigation department stated that the man's false statements were exposed as a result of examining complex medical and forensic evidence.

Wombwell's final sentencing is expected to be announced at a later date.