US court issues decision on Green Card lottery — deadlines and new requirements

An end is being put to the uncertainty surrounding the Green Card (Diversity Visa — DV) lottery, an important program granting the right to live and work in the US. A US federal court has officially mandated the US Department of State to hold the delayed DV-2027 lottery.

This court decision paves the way for the start of the selection process eagerly awaited by millions of applicants.

When do applications open and when will winners be determined?

Clear and strict deadlines for organizing the lottery process have been set by the federal court:

Start of acceptance: The registration process for applications must begin no later than November 1 ;

Duration: The application process will remain open for applicants for 30 days ;

Announcement of results: In accordance with the court order, the lottery winners are scheduled to be announced by December 3.

2 important updates and requirements for DV-2027

This year's Green Card selection outlines several conditions that are important for participants:

$1 participation fee: This year, participation in the lottery is expected to incur a fee of 1 US dollar;

Mandatory international passport: Having an electronic copy of a valid international ("zagran") passport at the time of application is strictly required.

When will the official procedure be announced?

The exact start date, technical instructions, and detailed procedure for applying to the lottery will soon be announced by the US Department of State on its official web pages. Applicants are advised to rely solely on official sources and beware of fraudulent websites.