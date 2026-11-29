Sejal Shah, a resident of Ahmedabad, India, has used an unusual method to protect herself from the scorching heat. On days when temperatures rise to 45 degrees, she covered the exterior of her car with a mixture of cow dung and mud to keep the interior cooler.

According to the woman, this idea was inspired by ancient construction techniques used in Indian villages. In those areas, house walls are coated with mud and cow dung to help protect rooms from extreme heat.

Sejal Shah decided to test this method on her car as well. Her goal is to lower the temperature inside the vehicle, reduce the use of air conditioning, and thereby save fuel.

However, experts note that while this method might prevent the car interior from overheating to some extent, it has not been scientifically proven to be a full substitute for air conditioning.

Images of the woman's unusual experiment have gone viral on social media, garnering millions of views.