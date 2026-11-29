An unusual incident occurred in Brazil: live quail chicks hatched from eggs inside a plastic package purchased at a store. The buyer, witnessing this, could not hide his surprise and recorded the event on video.

The man stated that when he opened the package, he noticed one of the eggs had cracked and a small quail chick had emerged. He emphasized that he had never encountered such a sight before. In the video, he reacts to the situation with a mix of astonishment and humor.

The buyer speculated that because the eggs were stored at room temperature in warm weather, the development of the chicks may have continued. Interestingly, he later filmed another chick hatching from a different package of eggs.

Experts explain that for such an event to occur, the eggs must have been fertilized beforehand. Furthermore, the eggs must have been kept in sufficiently warm conditions for the embryo's development to continue. Typically, quail eggs hatch after an incubation period of approximately 17–18 days.

For this reason, chicks hatching from store-bought eggs is considered a rare occurrence.