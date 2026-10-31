Green Card suspended again: US Court of Appeals makes unexpected decision

The uncertainty surrounding the Green Card (DV-2027) program, eagerly awaited by millions of people around the world, continues. The US Court of Appeals has temporarily stayed the lower court's decision to begin accepting applications for DV-2027 starting November 1.

Due to this new court ruling, the specific start date for registration for the program has been postponed indefinitely.

Court battles: Clash between the administration and human rights advocates

The delay in the lottery's start is due to legal disputes between the US government and lawyers:

Lower court ruling: Previously, following a class-action lawsuit by a group of lawyers, a lower court had mandated the US Department of State to begin accepting applications for DV-2027 starting November 1;

White House and administration appeal: The US administration immediately filed an appeal against this mandatory decision with the Court of Appeals;

Temporary freeze: The appellate court stayed the execution of the decision until the case is fully reviewed on its merits. Currently, court hearings and legal proceedings are ongoing.

DV-2027: What serious changes and new requirements are expected?

If the program is relaunched, candidates will face a number of new and much stricter requirements:

$1 symbolic fee: An official registration fee of $1 USD is planned to be introduced for the application process (this is aimed at reducing spam applications from scammers);

Valid international passport: It is strictly required to have a valid international passport at the time of filling out the application;

Enhanced screening: The education, official work experience, and security compliance of winners and candidates will be checked in a much more meticulous and in-depth manner than before.

The US Department of State has not yet officially announced a new registration date. Experts urge citizens not to be deceived by various fake websites and paid fraudulent services on the internet, and to wait only for official statements from the US Embassy and the Department of State.