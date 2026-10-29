Presidents sign documents: What benefits are provided for businesses and citizens?

·59·Uzbekistan
Presidents sign documents: What benefits are provided for businesses and citizens?

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed a package of important documents of strategic significance for the economic and social life of both countries at the conclusion of productive negotiations in Ankara.

As one of the key events of the summit, the leaders of the two countries officially approved an agreement on the establishment of a High-Level Council for Business Support. This step creates a new direct bridge and a space of preferential opportunities for entrepreneurs of the two brotherly countries.

Presidents sign documents: What benefits are provided for businesses and citizens?

Key package of documents signed in Ankara

Within the framework of the negotiations, a number of significant agreements aimed at facilitating trade relations, simplifying customs procedures, and guaranteeing the rights of citizens were adopted:

  • Expansion of the preferential trade framework: A protocol was signed on expanding the list of goods for which customs duties are reduced and which are transported under a simplified procedure within the framework of the Preferential Trade Agreement;

  • Social protection for citizens: An intergovernmental agreement on social security and an administrative agreement for its implementation were approved. This strengthens the labor and pension rights of Uzbek citizens working in Türkiye and Turkish citizens in Uzbekistan;

  • Rapid information exchange at the border: An additional protocol was formalized to amend the protocol on the preliminary exchange of information regarding the movement of goods and vehicles across state borders, signed on March 29, 2022. This ensures that cargo passes through border points quickly and without queues.

Presidents sign documents: What benefits are provided for businesses and citizens?

What do the new agreements provide?

The signed package of documents is aimed at taking the partnership between the two countries to a new level:

  • A favorable ecosystem for business: Bureaucratic barriers for business circles will be reduced, and investment projects will be supported under the supervision of the heads of state;

  • Sharp increase in trade volume: The improvement of the list of goods and logistics conditions will serve to reach the set record targets for bilateral trade turnover;

  • Social guarantees: The legal interests and social protection of the citizens of both countries will be effectively ensured based on international legal norms.

Presidents sign documents: What benefits are provided for businesses and citizens?

The consolidation of the Ankara negotiations with such practical results showed that the comprehensive strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Türkiye is aimed not only at politics but also at real benefits that every entrepreneur and citizen will feel.

Shavkat MirziyoyevRecep Tayyip ErdoğanUzbekistan-Türkiye relationsBusiness Support Council
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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