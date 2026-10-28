“Turkic Age: Unity and Future”: Shavkat Mirziyoyev to attend summit in Turkey

At the official invitation of the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a working visit to the country on October 29-30, 2026.

The head of state will participate in the next high-level summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) to be held in Ankara. This important political event is expected to become another major historical platform for taking the integration of the Turkic world to a new level.

Solidarity under the motto “Turkic Age”: Summit agenda

This upcoming high-level meeting in Ankara is of particular importance due to the following priority areas and topics:

Main motto and concept: The summit is organized under the theme “Turkic Age: Unity in language, thought, and action” — a strategic idea formed based on the historical call of the great enlightener Ismail Gasprinsky;

Trade and economic integration: Issues of increasing trade turnover between Turkic states, developing transport and transit corridors, and removing logistics barriers will be reviewed;

Uzbekistan's initiatives: A number of new proposals in the fields of regional security, green energy, education, and digitalization are planned to be put forward by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev;

Cultural-humanitarian solidarity: Programs to deepen historical roots, cultural ties, and cooperation among the youth of brotherly states will be approved.

High-level bilateral dialogues

Within the framework of the visit, in addition to the multilateral summit, important meetings aimed at strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership relations between Uzbekistan and Turkey are also planned:

Mirziyoyev and Erdoğan negotiations: The leaders of the two brotherly states are expected to discuss the practical implementation of investment, industrial cooperation, and infrastructure projects;

Important agreements within the summit: A number of productive bilateral meetings with the leaders of other OTS member and observer states are also expected to be held.

This visit of Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Ankara will serve to increase the geopolitical and economic potential of the Turkic world and once again demonstrate Uzbekistan's leading initiatives within the organization.