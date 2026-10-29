A Sincere Dialogue in Ankara: What did the President recommend to Uzbek youth in Turkey?

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who arrived in the Republic of Turkey for a working visit, was welcomed with great respect and warmth by our compatriots studying and working in the city of Ankara.

Between official events, the head of our state held an open and heartfelt dialogue with our fellow citizens abroad, getting to know their living conditions, achievements in higher education, daily challenges, and future plans.

"Do not let a single minute pass in vain": An important call to youth

Addressing the Uzbek youth living abroad, the head of our state emphasized that the value of time and the acquisition of modern knowledge are strategic tasks:

Knowledge and modern professions: The President stressed that regardless of where they are, it is necessary to value every second, strive tirelessly to gain knowledge, master advanced skills, and learn from global experience;

Contribution to the prosperity of the Motherland: It was noted that high-quality knowledge and skills acquired abroad should serve as the main foundation for building the great future of New Uzbekistan;

Continuing the legacy of ancestors: During the conversation, it was recalled that in an era where the scientific heritage of our great scholars and thinkers is being revived, youth must become their worthy successors.

"We are creating all conditions for your return"

Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized that compatriots abroad are always under the attention and care of the state, and revealed the work being done to support them:

Constant attention and longing: "I always miss and remember our compatriots. We are trying to create all conditions in Uzbekistan so that you can live well and return to the Motherland to make a worthy contribution to its prosperity," the head of state noted;

Guarantee of housing and jobs: The scope of favorable opportunities is being further expanded to create modern infrastructure for specialists returning to the country, provide them with housing, and help them find competitive jobs in their fields;

Confidence in the future: At the end of the meeting, the President wished all compatriots health, and great success in their studies and work.

This sincere meeting further strengthened the connection of our compatriots living abroad with their Motherland and reinforced their sense of belonging to the future of their country.