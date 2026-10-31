Uzbekistan's flag projected onto Istanbul's famous Galata Tower

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Uzbekistan's flag projected onto Istanbul's famous Galata Tower

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to Turkey was marked by the projection of the Uzbekistan state flag onto several of the country's famous historical and modern landmarks.

On October 30, the Galata Tower, one of the historical symbols of Istanbul, was illuminated with the colors of the Uzbekistan flag. The display of the Uzbek flag on this iconic landmark served as a symbolic expression of the friendly relations between the two countries.

Additionally, the Yavuz Sultan Selim and Fatih Sultan Mehmet bridges in Istanbul are also being illuminated in the colors of the Uzbekistan flag. In Ankara, the twin buildings of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) are also displaying the colors of the Uzbek state flag.

The projection of the Uzbekistan flag on Turkey's significant historical and modern structures was one of the symbolic events held within the framework of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit. Such initiatives demonstrate the close cooperation, friendship, and mutual respect between the two nations.

Shavkat MirziyoyevUzbekistan-Turkey relationsGalata TowerIstanbul
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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