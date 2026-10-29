New opportunities: Leaders of Uzbekistan and Turkey establish a high-level council

Important high-level negotiations took place in the Turkish capital, Ankara, between the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

At the beginning of the meeting, the head of our state sincerely congratulated the brotherly Turkish people on Turkey's national holiday — Republic Day, wishing them peace, sustainable development, and prosperity. This dialogue marked another important step toward enriching the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries with new practical content.

Key results of the negotiations: Trade, investment, and joint projects

The leaders noted with satisfaction the current high pace of cooperation in political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres:

Growth of economic indicators: In recent years, the volume of bilateral trade, the scale of direct investments, the number of operating joint ventures, and regular flights have been increasing significantly;

High-level business council: The parties placed special emphasis on establishing a High-Level Business Support Council to directly support entrepreneurial initiatives and accelerate major joint projects;

Preparation for the Intergovernmental Commission: It was noted that thorough preparations must be made for the next meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission to further expand the portfolio of promising projects.

International and regional dialogue

The heads of state exchanged views not only on bilateral relations but also on issues of global importance:

Schedule of future events: The calendar of multilateral meetings aimed at strengthening regional integration was coordinated;

Solidarity on pressing issues: A unanimous opinion was expressed regarding the situation on the international stage and issues of strengthening the solidarity of brotherly Turkic states.

This productive meeting in Ankara will not only open up new promising directions for business people in Uzbekistan and Turkey but will also make a significant contribution to the stability of regional cooperation.