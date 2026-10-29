Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Ankara with his spouse — what is expected from the historic summit?

·54·Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Ankara with his spouse — what is expected from the historic summit?

At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has arrived in Ankara on a working visit, accompanied by his spouse.

At Türkiye's Etimesgut International Airport, the head of our state was welcomed with high honors by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and other officials. This visit is of great importance in taking the strategic partnership between the brotherly nations to a new level.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Ankara with his spouse — what is expected from the historic summit?

"Turkic Age" Summit: Key directions and agenda

Within the framework of the visit, the leader of Uzbekistan will participate in the events of the next summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS):

  • Summit slogan: The summit is being organized under the concept of "Turkic Age: Unity in language, thought, and action";

  • Multilateral cooperation: The agenda includes issues of further strengthening partnerships in trade-economic, transport-logistics, investment, digital technologies, and cultural-humanitarian spheres;

  • Regional security and solidarity: The heads of state will discuss in detail the issues of combining the economic and political potential of the Turkic world against the backdrop of global geopolitical changes.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Ankara with his spouse — what is expected from the historic summit?

Ankara Declaration and a package of important documents

Following the summit, documents defining the future common development strategy of the member states of the organization will be adopted:

  • Ankara Declaration: As a result of the meetings, the main political document strengthening the solidarity of Turkic states will be signed;

  • Practical partnership agreements: A significant package of documents and agreements aimed at significantly expanding practical cooperation within the framework of the organization is planned to be approved.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Ankara with his spouse — what is expected from the historic summit?

The participation of the Uzbek leader in this summit will serve to strengthen the integration of Turkic states, as well as promote our country's initiatives on the international stage.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Ankara with his spouse — what is expected from the historic summit?
Shavkat MirziyoyevOrganization of Turkic StatesAnkara summitRecep Tayyip Erdoğan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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