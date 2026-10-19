Rescuer clutching baby amidst flood receives widespread praise (video)

In Turkey's Sakarya province, the actions of rescuers who evacuated a baby to a safe area using a rope system during a flood have won the admiration of internet users, Anadolu Agency reports.

The incident occurred in the Sapanca district after heavy rains caused a stream to overflow, trapping a family in a bungalow. The rescuers set up a rope system and evacuated a total of eight people, including a baby, a child, and two women, to safety.

During the rescue operation, an officer holding the baby noticed the infant waking up and starting to cry, and he tried to soothe and put the baby back to sleep. His tenderness toward the child was captured on video, catching the attention of many people.

The rescuers successfully completed this complex operation and managed to bring the family to a safe place. The care shown to the baby once again demonstrated that humanity and compassion are not forgotten even in dangerous situations.