Heavy downpours in the USA: residents being evacuated, one person dead

Flooding caused by heavy rains has occurred in a number of US states. In some areas, residents are being evacuated to safe locations, and streets and residential areas have been inundated.

According to ABC News, heavy downpours have been observed in Nevada, Arizona, and Colorado since October 30. In Las Vegas and surrounding areas, roads were flooded, and many vehicles were trapped in strong currents. In the city of Henderson, rescuers provided assistance to several people. One of them later died in the hospital.

The situation has also become complicated in Arizona. In the city of Sedona and other areas, authorities had to evacuate residents due to the risk of flooding. In Colorado, water levels in rivers have risen to dangerous levels, and some highways have been closed to traffic.

In addition, flood warnings have been issued in the states of Utah and New Mexico.

Meteorologists attribute the heavy rainfall to moist air currents entering the region and the fact that the soil was already saturated from previous rains. Rainfall is expected to continue in some areas.