In the US, a chimpanzee stranded by flooding receives food via drone

In the US state of Florida, a chimpanzee stranded in an area flooded by heavy rains was delivered food and blankets via drone. The incident occurred at the Save the Chimps sanctuary located near the city of Fort Pierce. This was reported by the Associated Press.

It is reported that heavy rains, which lasted for several days at the beginning of November, caused canals in the sanctuary area to overflow, leaving internal roads underwater. Typically, about 1.4 tons of food are delivered to the animals daily using golf carts. However, due to the flooding, staff were unable to use their usual vehicles.

In particular, a 38-year-old chimpanzee named Caleb was left stranded in an outdoor area surrounded by water. The staff then decided to use a special drone that had been purchased in advance for emergency situations. With its help, food and blankets were delivered to Caleb.

The circulated video shows the chimpanzee taking a banana from the paper bag brought by the drone and eating it. Later, he carefully crossed a rope stretched over the flooded area and independently reached a zone accessible to staff.

According to the sanctuary administration, more than 200 chimpanzees live there. The animals remained safe in their shelters on higher ground. Staff also used trucks and tractors to provide them with food and necessary supplies.

According to the conservation organization, the flooding also damaged the sanctuary's roads, buildings, and equipment. Restoration work is currently underway in the area.

Thus, in an emergency, drone technology helped not only humans but also animals.