During a severe flood in the state of Parana, located in southwestern Brazil, a newborn baby was miraculously rescued from a submerged house. The incident occurred in the city of Santo Antônio do Sudoeste, which borders Argentina.

Details of the rescue operation: a baby bathtub and rope instead of a boat

Due to incessant heavy rains, water levels rose rapidly, completely surrounding the house where the baby was. Because there was a shortage of rescue boats in the area, Argentine firefighters, local rescuers, and neighbors immediately decided to use available makeshift tools:

Unusual rescue method: Rescuers placed the infant into a waterproof baby bathtub, secured it with a sturdy rope, and carefully pulled it over the water to a safe area.

Parental involvement: The child's parents also participated directly in the complex rescue process.

Condition of the baby: According to local media reports, the infant is currently in stable and good condition, and there is no threat to their life.

General situation and scale of damage in Parana state

Flooding has been continuing in the region for the second consecutive week following heavy rains. According to the state's civil defense service, the consequences of the natural disaster are quite serious:

Indicators Details of damage and situation Scale of emergency A state of emergency has been declared in about 40 cities in the state of Parana Damage in Santo Antônio do Sudoeste As a result of overflowing rivers, 340 people have been affected and 150 houses have been damaged Casualties and evacuation Six people have died as a result of the floods, and thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes

In your opinion, how decisive is the solidarity and ingenuity of neighbors and rescuers in saving human lives during such emergency natural disasters?

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