Which countries are the most dangerous for journalists and why are drone strikes increasing?

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has released a new alarming report on the safety of journalists worldwide. According to the document, the number of media workers killed while performing their professional duties has increased significantly over the last two years.

During 2024–2025, a total of 189 journalists globally lost their lives due to their professional activities. This figure represents a 20 percent increase compared to the previous reporting period (2022–2023).

The share of military conflicts and drone strikes

The report specifically notes that the majority of journalist deaths occur in armed conflict zones and war hotspots:

Losses in war zones: 127 of all recorded deaths occurred directly in active military combat zones;

The lethal impact of drones: 40 percent of media representatives killed in conflict zones died as a result of drone (unmanned aerial vehicle) strikes. This proves that remote precision-strike weapons have become the most serious threat to journalist safety in modern warfare.

The most dangerous spots for journalists

According to data provided by UNESCO, the following countries rank highest in terms of the number of media workers killed:

Palestine — 62: Military operations in the region have become the bloodiest and most lethal field for journalists;

Mexico — 17: Although there is no war, the risks associated with covering organized crime and drug cartels remain high;

Sudan — 14: Internal armed conflict and a humanitarian crisis pose a direct threat to the lives of media representatives;

Ukraine — 12: Another 12 local and international journalists have been killed during ongoing military operations.

UNESCO is calling on the international community to ensure strict adherence to international humanitarian law norms regarding the protection of reporters and camera operators working in conflict zones.