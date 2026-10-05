Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?

In some parts of Southeast Asia, farmers are using ducks to protect rice fields from pests. The birds are released into the fields for a certain period, where they move freely among the crops.

The main task of the ducks is to consume insects and snails that can damage the rice. Since they also eat weeds, they help maintain the natural cleanliness of the field. At the same time, ducks usually do not harm the rice plants themselves.

Another important aspect of this method for farmers is that it can help reduce the use of chemical pesticides. This allows for the expansion of ecological approaches in agriculture.

Using ducks is not a new idea, but this traditional method is regaining popularity in some regions. Due to their natural feeding habits, ducks are becoming convenient helpers for farmers in controlling the number of pests in the fields.

Thus, simple birds are providing one of the environmentally friendly methods in the rice cultivation process.