Unexpected conclusion from psychologists: Why does women's depression affect the entire family?

International psychologists and researchers have reached an unexpected and important conclusion in studies conducted on human psychology and the family environment. Experts have determined that a woman's mental state is one of the decisive factors in how depression spreads to others and disrupts the mental well-being of those around her.

If a woman falls into deep depression, this mood affects her loved ones, especially family members, in a chain reaction, increasing the likelihood of them also experiencing mental distress by several times.

Risk increases by 142 percent: The study's surprising figures

The results of psychological experiments have shown that depression in men and women affects the family environment in completely different ways:

A sharp 142 percent increase: When symptoms of depression appear in a woman, the risk of the same mental state emerging in her loved ones and family members rises by a full 142 percent ;

No such effect in men: When observing men in a state of depression, it was found that their internal distress does not cause the same level of mass mental crisis in those around them.

Why does this happen? The reason lies in the way emotions are expressed

Psychologists explain the root cause of this phenomenon through the difference in the mechanisms by which men and women process and demonstrate negative experiences:

Sharing and reloading emotions: By nature, women tend to discuss their problems, internal anxieties, and negative experiences with their loved ones. However, constant complaints and a depressed mood are transmitted to the interlocutor through an "emotional contagion" effect, breaking down their mental defenses;

Men's internal silence: Men, on the other hand, usually swallow their stress and negative states, trying not to reveal their feelings. While this is dangerous for the man's own health (cardiovascular system), it does not place the same emotional pressure on those around him.

Experts emphasize that to maintain a healthy mental environment in the family, it is important to pay timely attention to a woman's internal state and rely on professional help as soon as the first signs of depression appear.