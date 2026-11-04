Was your inclusion in the “Social Registry” rejected? Now you can file a complaint without leaving home

·57·Society
Was your inclusion in the “Social Registry” rejected? Now you can file a complaint without leaving home

An important convenience aimed at protecting citizens' rights quickly and transparently has been introduced in Uzbekistan's social protection system. Now, citizens who have not been included in the "Unified Social Protection Registry" or believe they have been unfairly removed from it can file an appeal online without having to visit offices in person.

Through this new service, citizens have gained the ability to file direct complaints regarding preliminary conclusions drawn by authorized representatives of the "Mahalla Seven," reports on the assessment of financial conditions, and rejection responses from the system.

Through which platform is the online complaint submitted?

The process has been digitized, free from excessive bureaucracy and paperwork:

  • Application via the Unified Portal: All grievances and complaints are accepted electronically through the Unified Interactive Public Services Portal — my.gov.uz;

  • Directly to the Appeals Board: Submitted appeals are routed directly to the authorized body superior to local executors — the special Appeals Board;

  • Strict Deadline: According to legislation, all complaints and objections received through the portal will be reviewed in detail and a formal conclusion will be provided within a maximum of 15 days.

In what cases can a complaint be filed?

This online mechanism helps the public restore their legal interests in the following situations:

  • Subjective conclusions of the "Mahalla Seven": When a family's income, property, or social status is incorrectly assessed in a way that does not reflect reality;

  • Disagreement with reports: When there are negative reports compiled without taking into account the citizen's actual financial needs;

  • Technical rejections in the system: When there is evidence that social assistance was unreasonably denied by the automatic algorithms of the Unified Registry.

This system is an important step in ensuring that social assistance and benefits reach truly needy families in a targeted manner and in curbing corruption factors at the mahalla level.

Unified Social Protection Registrymy.gov.uzMahalla SevenSocial benefits
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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