Palestinian journalist, misled into believing his family died in Israeli custody, reunites with them (video)

·0·World
Palestinian journalist, misled into believing his family died in Israeli custody, reunites with them (video)

Palestinian photojournalist Shadi Abu Sido, who was arrested while working at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, has been released after nearly 19 months in detention. While in prison, he lived for months believing he had lost his family, as he was repeatedly told that his wife and two children had been killed. This was reported by Al Jazeera.

The journalist was arrested by Israeli forces at Al-Shifa Hospital on March 18, 2024. He stated that prison guards told him multiple times that his wife and children had been killed in bombings in Gaza.

Shadi Abu Sido was released on October 13, 2025, as part of a truce agreement between Israel and Hamas. Upon returning to Gaza, he was overwhelmed with emotion to find that his wife, Hanoa Bahlul, and their two children were alive.

The journalist's wife ran to see him. Abu Sido embraced his loved ones and kissed his children's faces repeatedly. The video of his reunion with his family has captured the attention of many on social media.

"I heard my children's voices. I was stunned to see that they were alive," the journalist recounted.

Shadi Abu SidoGazaIsrael-Hamas conflictAl-Shifa Hospital
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