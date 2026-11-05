Clandestine laboratory producing hashish-infused cookies and marmalade discovered in Tashkent

·77·Society
Clandestine laboratory producing hashish-infused cookies and marmalade discovered in Tashkent

A clandestine drug laboratory producing sweets infused with hashish oil has been discovered in the Chilanzar district of Tashkent. During the operation, two individuals suspected of involvement in drug trafficking were apprehended.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the operation began with the arrest of a courier for an online drug store operating in the Yashnabad district. Authorities found 74 grams of hashish oil in 58 packages intended for distribution in his possession.

The investigation revealed that he had been regularly obtaining the prohibited substances from another individual. Subsequently, the operation continued in the "Dombirobod" neighborhood of the Chilanzar district, where it was discovered that a secret drug laboratory had been set up in a rented apartment.

During a search of the apartment, 3.5 kilograms of hashish oil, 350 grams of hashish oil in 361 ready-to-distribute packages, and 600 grams of a hashish and hashish oil mixture were seized.

Additionally, 1.5 kilograms of cookies made with hashish oil, four boxes of marmalade infused with the substance, and various equipment used for preparing and packaging the drugs were confiscated from the laboratory.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the operation resulted in the removal of nearly 6 kilograms of narcotics from illegal circulation, equivalent to 19,250 doses of prohibited substances.

A criminal case has been initiated against the suspects under Article 273, Part 6, Clause "a" of the Criminal Code. Investigative actions are currently underway.

Ministry of Internal AffairsChilanzar districtdrug laboratoryhashish oil
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Charos
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