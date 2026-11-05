Super comeback from 0:2 to 3:2: Ruziqul Berdiyev's tactics deliver a sensational turnaround for Nasaf

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Super comeback from 0:2 to 3:2: Ruziqul Berdiyev's tactics deliver a sensational turnaround for Nasaf

In the AFC Champions League Two matches, Karshi's Nasaf club put on a real football spectacle away from home. Visiting Kuwait SC, the "Dragons" overcame a 0:2 deficit in the first half to pull off a historic 3:2 comeback.

This crucial and intense victory helped Ruziqul Berdiyev's side perfectly maintain and strengthen their chances of advancing to the next stage (play-offs) of the group.

Two different halves: A radical turnaround after mistakes

The match started in an extremely difficult and dangerous way for the Karshi team:

  • Sluggishness in the first half: Nasaf played the beginning of the match passively, and due to a loss of focus, they conceded two goals in the first 15 minutes (2:0);

  • Tactical revolution from Berdiyev: After the break, the coaching staff drastically changed the style of play and threw new players into the fray. Increasing speed and attacking intensity, the "Dragons" tore apart the opponent's defense;

  • 3 unanswered goals and victory: In the second half, Nasaf took full control of the game, not only restoring balance but also scoring the winning goal, turning the 2:0 scoreline into 2:3.

"Our tactical changes paid off": Ruziqul Berdiyev's thoughts at the press conference

After the dramatic and unforgettable match ended, Nasaf head coach Ruziqul Berdiyev took part in a press conference, revealing the painful and heroic moments of the encounter:

  • The joy of victory: "Assalomu alaykum. We achieved a beautiful victory. We are very happy about this. Many thanks to everyone for the congratulations and support," said the coach;

  • The reason for the conceded goals: "We conceded two goals because we played the first 15 minutes inattentively. The opponent took advantage of this effectively";

  • The secret of the comeback: "Despite this, we assessed the situation correctly. The tactical changes we made and the substitutions worked perfectly. As a result, we achieved an extremely important victory for our team."

The determined victory in Kuwait has raised Nasaf's fighting spirit on the Asian stage to an even higher level.

NasafAFC Champions League 2Ruziqul BerdiyevKuwait SC
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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