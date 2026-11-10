Videos of a father kissing his daughter on the lips in Kazakhstan spark controversy

A video showing a man in Kazakhstan's East Kazakhstan region kissing his 12-year-old daughter on the lips during her birthday has sparked widespread discussion on social media. Some users sharply criticized the father's actions and demanded an investigation into the incident.

In response to the criticism, the father clarified the situation. According to him, he was emotional about his daughter turning 12 and was showing affection while reminiscing about her childhood. The man emphasized that he did not kiss her on the lips, but rather on her cheeks and nose, and that the video was filmed from a misleading angle.

The parents stated that they do not feel obligated to justify themselves in response to the criticism. Furthermore, the family consulted with a lawyer and expressed their intention to take legal action against those who shared the photos and videos without their consent.

In addition, the parents announced that they have filed a complaint against two users who posted offensive and false comments.

Currently, the police are conducting an investigation into the matter.