Twins fighting hunger in Yemen

Seven-week-old twins Raghad and Raad, who were forced to leave their home due to the armed conflict in Yemen, are fighting for their lives. Their family fled their village in southwestern Yemen due to fighting between Houthi rebels and government forces.

BBC correspondent Orla Guerin reports that the twins were born prematurely. After leaving their village, the family traveled for three days on foot to reach the city of Aden. During the journey, the babies' condition worsened, with increased vomiting and diarrhea.

When the family arrived at Al-Sadaqa Hospital in Aden, doctors diagnosed the twins with severe acute malnutrition. Their father, Bajash Ali Saghir Hassan, said that due to the war, it had become difficult to buy milk for the children. Because of rising prices, they were sometimes forced to give the babies only water.

Conditions at the hospital are also difficult. Due to a lack of international aid funds, medical staff, and equipment, it is impossible to admit all patients. Doctors and nurses are struggling to save the children in critical condition.

According to the UN, hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes following the escalation of fighting in Yemen, and in some areas, the population has been deprived of access to food aid. Rising prices and a lack of humanitarian assistance are further worsening the situation for the most vulnerable segments of the population, especially children.