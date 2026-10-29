Twins fighting hunger in Yemen

·70·World
Twins fighting hunger in Yemen

Seven-week-old twins Raghad and Raad, who were forced to leave their home due to the armed conflict in Yemen, are fighting for their lives. Their family fled their village in southwestern Yemen due to fighting between Houthi rebels and government forces.

BBC correspondent Orla Guerin reports that the twins were born prematurely. After leaving their village, the family traveled for three days on foot to reach the city of Aden. During the journey, the babies' condition worsened, with increased vomiting and diarrhea.

When the family arrived at Al-Sadaqa Hospital in Aden, doctors diagnosed the twins with severe acute malnutrition. Their father, Bajash Ali Saghir Hassan, said that due to the war, it had become difficult to buy milk for the children. Because of rising prices, they were sometimes forced to give the babies only water.

Conditions at the hospital are also difficult. Due to a lack of international aid funds, medical staff, and equipment, it is impossible to admit all patients. Doctors and nurses are struggling to save the children in critical condition.

According to the UN, hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes following the escalation of fighting in Yemen, and in some areas, the population has been deprived of access to food aid. Rising prices and a lack of humanitarian assistance are further worsening the situation for the most vulnerable segments of the population, especially children.

YemenHouthisUNAl-Sadaqa Hospital
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia appeals to the militaryGrand Mufti of Saudi Arabia appeals to the military26 September 08:50«Ultra-secret talks in Oman!»: USA and Houthis reach a secret agreement«Ultra-secret talks in Oman!»: USA and Houthis reach a secret agreement16 September 22:33Did the Houthis launch a drone at Mecca? Mohammed bin Salman visits Egypt to seek military aidDid the Houthis launch a drone at Mecca? Mohammed bin Salman visits Egypt to seek military aid16 September 09:56What did the Houthi leader say to Bin Salman? An address that shook the Middle East!What did the Houthi leader say to Bin Salman? An address that shook the Middle East!16 September 10:47Saudi asks Britain for military aid against Houthis: Will London enter a major war?Saudi asks Britain for military aid against Houthis: Will London enter a major war?15 September 11:37Houthis launch drone and missile strikes on Saudi Arabia's capital and airportsHouthis launch drone and missile strikes on Saudi Arabia's capital and airports7 October 15:35
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
Ghanaian false prophet is building ships to save humanity
Ghanaian false prophet is building ships to save humanity