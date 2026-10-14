Man found alive in the forest after three years missing

·73·World
Man found alive in the forest after three years missing

In Indonesia, a 49-year-old man with mental health issues was found alive in a mountain forest after nearly three years of being missing. He had left his home several years ago and vanished into the forests of Mount Salak. Recently, local residents accidentally found him and notified rescue workers.

Indonesian media reported last week that the man was rescued from the forests of Mount Salak in the Sukabumi area. It turned out that after heavy rain, a group of local residents had set out to check the flow of a nearby river. At that moment, they spotted a man sitting on a moss-covered rock, struggling to comprehend what was happening around him.

People who saw him immediately noticed that his condition was critical. He had difficulty speaking, was physically extremely weak, and was almost unable to walk on his own. He was also deeply startled upon seeing other people.

Rescuers carried him out of the forest on a stretcher. Afterwards, he was taken to the district administration office to establish his identity. Fingerprinting and iris scanning methods were used to verify who he was.

His family had been searching for him for three years

The rescued man was identified as 49-year-old Ayi Solexudin. He lived in the Cianjur area of Indonesia and had been declared missing by his family nearly three years ago.

Later, his identity was also confirmed by members of his family. According to his relatives, Ayi suffered from mental health problems. One day he left his house, headed towards the forests of Mount Salak, and never returned.

Family members repeatedly searched the forests around the village in order to find him. However, despite all efforts, no trace of the man could be found.

Katak-katak ko‘ylak kiygan yoshi katta kishi toshlar oldida ovqat yemoqda.

According to reports, information about Ayi's whereabouts had come from various regions several times. However, before his family could reach him, he would enter the forest again and disappear. For this reason, efforts to find him remained fruitless for a long time.

It is unknown how he survived in the forest

It is difficult to say for sure how long Ayi Solexudin lived on Mount Salak. However, his physical condition at the time of his rescue indicated that he had been in harsh conditions for a long time.

The man was extremely emaciated, weakened, and showed signs of dehydration. Judging by his condition, it is assumed that he may have been left without sufficient food and water for a long period.

Ayi's brothers and sisters told journalists that his mental state began to deteriorate after the death of their parents. He also had a habit of often wandering off alone into the forest.

However, this time he did not return home. Where he was for nearly three years, what he fed on, and how he managed to survive in such harsh conditions currently remain unknown.

Finding the man alive was a major event for his family. Now, restoring his health and finding out what he experienced during the long period of his disappearance are of utmost importance.

Ayi SolexudinMount Salakmissing personmental health
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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