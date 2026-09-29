NVIDIA CEO says he doesn't know his home address and phone number by heart

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NVIDIA CEO says he doesn't know his home address and phone number by heart

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said that he does not know his home address and phone number by heart. He explained this by the fact that due to technology, there is less need to keep certain information in memory.

Huang mentioned this in an interview with The New York Times journalist Ezra Klein. During the conversation, they discussed how the use of artificial intelligence can lead to the weakening of certain skills.

The head of NVIDIA stated that he also doesn't know his home address. He gave an example of when he was fueling his car a few years ago and was asked for his zip code, but could not remember it at that moment. He also emphasized that he does not know his phone number by heart.

According to Huang, the decrease in the necessity to memorize certain information is a natural process. He noted that by delegating some skills to technology, people can focus more on systemic thinking, creativity, and other important abilities in the future.

At the same time, the conversation also emphasized that delegating all skills to technology is not entirely right. Certain abilities may remain important for human concentration and creative thinking.

Jensen HuangNVIDIAEzra KleinArtificial intelligence
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