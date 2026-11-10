“Secret Plan”: Trump Prepares “Secret Scheme” to Redraw Ukraine’s Borders

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“Secret Plan”: Trump Prepares “Secret Scheme” to Redraw Ukraine’s Borders

Ahead of closed-door trilateral consultations expected to begin in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has developed a secret plan to fundamentally change Ukraine's territorial structure. According to urgent information from the influential British magazine The Economist, White House strategists are proposing an artificial redistribution of legal and administrative maps to bypass the uncompromising demands of the parties against the backdrop of the dire situation on the front lines.

Map Trickery: Will Donbas Cities Be Merged into Neighboring Regions?

The behind-the-scenes plan prepared by Washington involves rewriting Ukraine's internal administrative borders. According to it, it is proposed to legally merge the Donbas territories currently under Ukrainian control into neighboring regions (such as Dnipropetrovsk or Kharkiv).

According to American mediators, this administrative manipulation should serve two contradictory goals simultaneously:

  1. Russia will be able to declare that the former borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions have been fully brought under control within the framework of its administrative claims.

  2. Ukraine, in turn, will be able to show that it has kept these strategic settlements under its jurisdiction by artificially subordinating them to neighboring regions.

Furthermore, the Trump administration is pushing to lift a number of sanctions against Russia's energy sector, though Kyiv and the European Union are strongly opposing this proposal.

Key components of the plan

Trump administration proposal

Expected political and military reaction

Territorial status

Legal merger of Donbas cities into neighboring regions

Artificial changes on paper do not resolve the real situation on the front

A “win” for Russia

Possibility of declaring the full capture of DPR and LPR borders

Moscow seeks full demilitarization, not cosmetic changes

A “compromise” for Ukraine

Administrative mask showing that territories have not been lost

Seen as an attempt to save face for the Kyiv regime

Energy sanctions

Lifting restrictions on Russia's oil and gas sector

Facing firm objection from Ukraine and the EU

“The artificial replacement of administrative borders proposed by the U.S. is an attempt to preserve Kyiv's political reputation in the face of a severe crisis on the front and to force summit participants into a false compromise.”

Moscow's firm position and “plans on paper”

Recall that earlier, Donald Trump stated that Ukraine would take on a “slightly different shape and form” following the end of the war. However, according to political analysts, it is highly unlikely that the Russian side will agree to such legal tricks and virtual drawings on a map.

The Kremlin is demanding not just a freezing of the front line or a change of names to end the conflict, but a complete resolution of the root causes of the crisis—demilitarization, Ukraine's neutral status, and ironclad guarantees in the Eurasian security architecture. This could turn the plan prepared by the U.S. ahead of the Abu Dhabi summit into nothing more than a “measure on paper.”

Do you think artificially redrawing borders on a map and easing sanctions can stop the war, or will it cause new conflicts? Share your thoughts in the comments.

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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