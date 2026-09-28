India to Launch Its First AI-Powered Satellite

The Indian space startup TakeMe2Space is preparing to launch the country's first orbital computing satellite on October 1, 2026. Weighing less than 50 kilograms, the device, named MOI-1A, will head to space as part of SpaceX's Transporter-18 mission. This project marks a significant step in space exploration and is expected to revolutionize data processing. This is reported by news source.

According to Ixbt.com, the MOI-1A satellite is equipped with advanced NVIDIA Orin NX processors designed to perform computations directly in space. This approach allows the spacecraft to process the entire array of raw data in orbit rather than transmitting it all back to Earth. As a result, it significantly reduces the load on ground infrastructure and enables rapid access to analytical results.

Artificial Intelligence and New Opportunities

As part of the project, TakeMe2Space has already signed contracts with 23 clients, including geographic information system companies and educational institutions. Among the clients is the American company Little Place Labs, which specializes in space data analysis. Through this partnership, clients will be able to upload their own containerized AI models to the satellite.

These intelligent models process data directly in space while flying over specific areas. Instead of sending raw data sets to Earth, only ready-made analytical results are transmitted. This increases the efficiency of communication channels and drastically reduces the volume of data transmission.

A Major Step Ahead of Elon Musk's Plans

It is worth noting that Elon Musk previously announced that his company, SpaceX, would begin launching satellites equipped with NVIDIA chips in 2027. However, the Indian startup is outpacing its competitors by planning to launch its innovative device a year earlier.

The successful implementation of this mission is expected to further accelerate the integration of space technology and AI, setting new standards in the orbital computing market.