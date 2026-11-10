The sky is closed, sounds of explosions rang out: what happened in the capital of Saudi Arabia?

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The sky is closed, sounds of explosions rang out: what happened in the capital of Saudi Arabia?

On Tuesday morning, a series of loud explosions were heard in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. According to the Arab Journal, citing Agence France-Presse (AFP), the unexpected blasts have caused significant alarm in the city and surrounding areas. Following the incident, a major airport located in the Kingdom's eastern region was closed under emergency protocols.

Flights suspended: Flightradar24 data

According to data from the international flight tracking portal Flightradar24, the King Fahd International Airport, located in the east of Saudi Arabia, has temporarily ceased all operations. Dozens of flights scheduled to land at or depart from the airport have been canceled or diverted to alternative routes.

Official Riyadh has not yet issued a full statement regarding the exact cause of the explosions or the details of the flight suspensions. According to media analysis, this incident may be linked to another drone or missile strike carried out by Yemeni armed forces (Houthis) in response to Saudi Arabia's military campaign and blockade.

Event parameters

Information from official and open sources

Time and location of the incident

Tuesday morning, Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia

Main symptom

Series of loud explosions heard across the city

Aviation restrictions

King Fahd International Airport in the Eastern Province closed

Sources

AFP, Arab Journal, Flightradar24 monitoring service

Probable cause

Missile and drone attacks by Yemeni armed forces (Houthis)

Current status

Official authorities are conducting an investigation, air security has been tightened

«The sounds of explosions in the Saudi capital and the immediate closure of a major airport indicate that the Kingdom's air defense systems have been placed on high alert.»

Houthi targets: Threats to strategic and economic facilities

In recent days, Yemeni Houthis have significantly intensified attacks on airports, military bases, and strategic economic infrastructure within Saudi Arabia. They describe these strikes as a legitimate response to the military actions and blockade imposed by the Saudi-led coalition against the people of Yemen.

Currently, security services and defense forces are fully assessing the situation around the airport and the capital. Oil and logistics infrastructure in the region has been placed under heightened security protocols.

Do you think these latest explosions and airstrikes in the Middle East will ignite a new large-scale regional war? Share your thoughts in the comments.

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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