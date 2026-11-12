Major traffic accident involving 86 vehicles occurs in Bulgaria

On the morning of November 10, two major traffic accidents occurred on Bulgaria's Trakia motorway, near the city of Yambol. The accidents resulted in 12 deaths and dozens of injuries. This was reported by the "24 chasa" publication, citing information from the country's Minister of Health, Katya Ivkova.

According to the minister, 10 people died at the scene as a result of the initial collisions. Two more people passed away in the hospital. A total of 46 injured individuals were taken to medical facilities. Several of them remain in the intensive care unit.

The first accident occurred at around 7:10 a.m. local time in the direction of the city of Burgas. Shortly after, several vehicles collided on the opposite side of the road, in the direction of Sofia. At the time of the incident, the area was experiencing darkness and dense fog.