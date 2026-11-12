Major traffic accident involving 86 vehicles occurs in Bulgaria
On the morning of November 10, two major traffic accidents occurred on Bulgaria's Trakia motorway, near the city of Yambol. The accidents resulted in 12 deaths and dozens of injuries. This was reported by the "24 chasa" publication, citing information from the country's Minister of Health, Katya Ivkova.
According to the minister, 10 people died at the scene as a result of the initial collisions. Two more people passed away in the hospital. A total of 46 injured individuals were taken to medical facilities. Several of them remain in the intensive care unit.
The first accident occurred at around 7:10 a.m. local time in the direction of the city of Burgas. Shortly after, several vehicles collided on the opposite side of the road, in the direction of Sofia. At the time of the incident, the area was experiencing darkness and dense fog.
According to the "Sega" publication, a total of 86 vehicles were involved in the two accidents. These included passenger cars, minibuses, and heavy trucks.
Following the collisions, some people were trapped inside their damaged vehicles. Rescuers had to remove parts of the road barriers to reach the victims. Emergency services from neighboring regions and the military were also involved in the rescue operation.
Due to the accident, both directions of the motorway were closed. Traffic was diverted to bypass roads. Military and government aircraft were prepared to transport critically injured victims to hospitals in Sofia.
According to preliminary information, the incident may have been caused by a sharp reduction in visibility, wet road conditions, and speed inappropriate for the weather conditions. The exact causes of the accidents are currently being investigated.
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