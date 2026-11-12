Victim of physical resemblance: Entrepreneur in Iran losing customers due to looking like Netanyahu
Nowadays, the power of social media and unexpected resemblances can have a serious impact on people's daily lives. In particular, a local entrepreneur in Iran who sells dried fruits and sweets is losing customers because he bears a striking resemblance to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Video spread and customer reaction
A video clip showing the entrepreneur sitting in his shop in a casual manner went viral on social media. Following this, network users and some local customers began comparing his appearance to the Israeli leader and expressing negative reactions.
As a result, some customers completely refused to buy products from him, and some even tried to boycott the shop by calling on others not to visit it.
"I am a simple entrepreneur who has nothing to do with anyone else's political activities or actions. It is a true injustice that people treat me this way and hinder my business just because of a physical resemblance," — the entrepreneur expressed his objections.
Event details and indicators
Details
Location of the incident
Iran (dried fruit and sweets shop)
Cause of the problem
Striking physical resemblance to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Origin of the situation
A video taken at the shop spreading on social media
Entrepreneur's status
Facing a decline in customers and negative reactions
Society and the phenomenon of physical resemblance
This situation clearly shows that in modern information society, people's personal lives and professional activities are often tied to random factors and the mood of internet networks. The fact that a simple business person, who has no connection to any political activity, is seeing his daily livelihood and business suffer solely because of his appearance is causing widespread discussion among the public.
In your opinion, to what extent should such resemblances on social media and the unfounded reactions that follow them not affect the lives of ordinary people? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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