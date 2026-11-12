Victim of physical resemblance: Entrepreneur in Iran losing customers due to looking like Netanyahu

Nowadays, the power of social media and unexpected resemblances can have a serious impact on people's daily lives. In particular, a local entrepreneur in Iran who sells dried fruits and sweets is losing customers because he bears a striking resemblance to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Video spread and customer reaction

A video clip showing the entrepreneur sitting in his shop in a casual manner went viral on social media. Following this, network users and some local customers began comparing his appearance to the Israeli leader and expressing negative reactions.

As a result, some customers completely refused to buy products from him, and some even tried to boycott the shop by calling on others not to visit it.